25 year old Sithabile Gwicana was sentenced by the Tsomo Regional Magistrates’ Court today to undergo 25 years imprisonment for raping a 15 year old girl.

The victim was raped at Thoboyi Village, Nqamakhwe on 22 December 2016.

Butterworth FCS Unit investigated the case. Eastern Cape Police are welcoming the sentence as it will serve as a deterrent to would be other rapists.

