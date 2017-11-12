20 years sentence for rape of girl (19), Dutywa

Butterworth Regional Magistrate Court convicted and sentenced 26 year Sikholiwe Gwantshu for raping a 19 year old woman.

The accused was sentenced on Thursday 09 November 2017.

The accused was sentenced to undergo 20 years imprisonment for the rape of the victim on 22 April 2017 at about 17:15 at Zundwana Village, Dutywa.

Butterworth FCS Unit traced and arrested the accused.

Eastern Cape Police has welcomed the sentence and warned that all those who abuse woman and children will be dealt with.

