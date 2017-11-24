2 woman arrested, recruiting girls for Pastor Omotoso, PE

Two women, aged 28 and 36, will make their first appearance at the Port Elizabeth Magistrate court on Friday 24 November 2017, for allegedly recruiting girls for Timothy Omotoso, the senior pastor of the Jesus Dominion International Church.

The two suspects were arrested on Tuesday 21 November 2017, by the Port Elizabeth Hawks trafficking in persons unit.

It is alleged that the suspects recruited girls all over the country and monitored their movements in the houses were they were being kept.

Investigations are still continuing and more arrests are imminent.

Omotoso (59) was arrested on 20 April by the Hawks in Port Elizabeth. He is facing multiple charges related to contravention of the Sexual Offences Act, these include two counts of rape.

Some of the alleged victims are as young and 13 years old.

