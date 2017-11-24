2 woman arrested, recruiting girls for Pastor Omotoso, PE

0
2 woman arrested, recruiting girls for Pastor Omotoso, PE
2 woman arrested, recruiting girls for Pastor Omotoso, PE

Two women, aged 28 and 36, will make their first appearance at the Port Elizabeth Magistrate court on Friday 24 November 2017, for allegedly recruiting girls for Timothy Omotoso, the senior pastor of the Jesus Dominion International Church.

The two suspects were arrested on Tuesday 21 November 2017, by the Port Elizabeth Hawks trafficking in persons unit.

It is alleged that the suspects recruited girls all over the country and monitored their movements in the houses were they were being kept.

Investigations are still continuing and more arrests are imminent.

Omotoso (59) was arrested on 20 April by the Hawks in Port Elizabeth. He is facing multiple charges related to contravention of the Sexual Offences Act, these include two counts of rape.

Some of the alleged victims are as young and 13 years old.

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 4 armed business robbery suspects arrested, PE During this festive season the safety of our citizens is a priority and intensified visible policing has already begun in the Port Elizabeth cluster w...
Burglary suspects nabbed after high speed chase, U... As part of the SAPS safer festive season strategy and the vigilant back to basics approach to policing by members of the Uitenhage Cluster, it resulte...
Man arrested with dagga, St Francis Bay Police high visibility on the streets contributes in the reduction of crime, such as proliferation of illicit drugs. Today, a man was nabbed for ...
Hawks nab IT specialist for theft of R1,2 million ... Tashreeq Shungking (36) appeared before the Motherwell Magistrate court on Monday 20 November 2017,for alleged theft amounting to approximately R1, 2 ...