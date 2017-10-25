2 arrested with 900 mandrax tablets, Mthatha

Focusing on the provincial crime generators such as drugs, National Intervention Unit members followed up on information which led to the arrest of two suspects aged between 34 and 39.

The pair were arrested during an intelligence driven operation conducted at North Crest Taxi Rank in Mthatha and 900 Mandrax tablets with an estimated street value of R72 000, 00 were confiscated.

“The arrest is in line with the Back to Basics policing approach of targeted and informed deployment of resources. As we enter the festive season, we will enhance our visible policing, stop and search operations and intelligence driven operations to effectively deal with all crime generators and ensure that our communities are rid of drugs and nip the proliferation of drugs in the bud”, said Lt Gen Liziwe Ntshinga, Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner.

The suspects appeared in the Mthatha Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday 24 October 2017 for possession and dealing in drugs.

