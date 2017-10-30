2 arrested after attacking suspects, burning police vehicle

2 arrested after attacking suspects, burning police vehicle. Photo: SAPS
2 arrested after attacking suspects, burning police vehicle. Photo: SAPS

Mdantsane police strongly condemn the conduct of community members who seem to be taking the law into their own hands.

In Newlands area in the Vulindlela policing precinct, two suspects, aged in their thirties (30’s) were arrested in connection with two murders that took place in Newlands earlier on the morning of 29 October 2017.

Initial investigation by the detectives led to the swift arrest of the above suspects and they were locked in the back of the marked police bakkie.

The community of Newlands demanded the release of the suspects and wanted to kill them. The village went on the rampage and burnt the police bakkie. Police dispersed the angry community with rubber bullets.

The two suspects at the back of the police bakkie sustained minor burn wounds and they were rushed to a nearby hospital.

Two suspects, in their fifties, (50’s) were arrested for public violence and more arrests are imminent. Police investigation continues.

Anyone with information on this incident should please contact the investigating officer, Warrant Officer Xolile Mbidlana on 082 441 9726, or the nearest police station, or the crime stop number 0860010111, or the crime line sms 32211.

The suspects are due to appear in the Mdantsane Magistrate’s Court soon on charges of murder and public violence.

