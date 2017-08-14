169 suspects arrested in SAPS operation, Uitenhage

Several successful operations were conducted over the weekend ending 13 August 2017, which yielded good results and led to the arrest of 169 suspects in the Uitenhage Cluster.

These operations were conducted in line with our Back to Basics approach to policing and in order to accomplish our vision and mission.

The suspects were arrested for crimes ranging from rape, robbery, housebreaking and theft, possession of drugs, possession of suspected stolen property, burglary, assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm and theft.

The South African Police Service wants to encourage the community to work with the SAPS in reducing crime and they appeal to the community to provide valuable information that will lead to the arrest of suspects involved in crime.

Let us share information and support each other in the fight against crime. Crime Stop 08600 10111 or Crime Line SMS 32211.

South Africa Today – South Africa News