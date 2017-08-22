156 suspects arrested in Uitenhage police operation

In an effort to provide efficient and responsive policing in the Uitenhage Cluster and in line with our Back to Basics approach, various successful operations were conducted over the weekend ending 20 August 2017, which yielded good results.

The suspects, 156 in total, were arrested for crimes ranging from robbery, murder, attempted murder, possession of drugs, possession of suspected stolen property, burglary, assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm and theft.

A total of 22 traffic fines were issued, valued at more than R11 000-00 and eight persons were arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of liquor.

Five male suspects aged between 20 and 40 years old also appearred in the Addo Magistrate’s Court on 21 August 2017, following an attempted robbery at 00:05 on 19 August 2017 in the Main Road of Nomathamsanqa, Addo.

The alert Station Commander of SAPS Addo, Capt Vuyo Dolosi, with the assistance of his members apprehended the five suspects and they were positively linked to three other robbery cases that were committed the same morning. Four cell phones were also confiscated which led the police to the other complainants.

The SAPS wants to encourage the community to work with the SAPS in reducing crime and they appeal to the community to provide valuable information that will lead to the arrest of suspects involved in the hijacking of motor vehicles, house robberies and business robberies,commonly referred to by the SAPS as trio crimes, which will ultimately lead to the arrest and conviction of these criminals.

Let us share information and support each other in the fight against crime. Crime Stop 08600 10111 or Crime Line SMS 32211.

