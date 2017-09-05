1 187 arrested for crimes including drugs, murder, rape

Police efforts to reduce crime were well rewarded with the arrest of 1 187 suspects for various serious crimes and 29 illegal firearms were also confiscated from the hands of criminals, during operations held in the 22 policing clusters over the past seven days.

“The deployment of members to strategic areas and crime hot spots enabled us to strike at offenders when they least expected it. These arrests and confiscations are important milestones and forward strides in making our Province safer. We encourage our members to continue to work hard, to outsmart criminals and to serve community members in a friendly and helpful manner,” said Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen Liziwe Ntshinga, earlier today.

The arrests include 23 for murder, 38 for common robbery, 20 for rape, 63 for housebreaking, 16 for house robbery, and 165 for assault with the intention to do grievous bodily harm.

Eighteen suspects were arrested and charged for possession of twenty nine illegal firearms and 102 rounds ammunition. All the firearms (pistols) will undergo forensic ballistic tests to ascertain whether they have been used in the commissioning of crime.

Police also confiscated 140 kg of dagga and 200 mandrax tablets.

Compliance inspections were conducted at shebeens 1 365 litres of illegal alcohol were confiscated and destroyed.

