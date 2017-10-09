Due diligence process in place for SABC board appointments

The Presidency has expressed concern about the rumours and gossip in the media that continue to flourish with regards to the SABC Board appointments.

The media is reporting that the appointments have not been made yet because President Jacob Zuma has certain preferences or “does not like” certain candidates or that he has an interest in the appointment of SABC executives. The Presidency said this is mischievous and are without foundation.

“The President respects the parliamentary process that was undertaken and has no personal preferences,” the Presidency assured on Sunday.

The National Assembly has recommended Khanyisile Kweyama, Mathatha Tsedu, Michael Markovitz, Nomvuyiso Batyi, Rachel Kalidass, Victor Rambau, John Matisonn, Jack Phalane, Dinkwanyane Mohuba, Bongumusa Makhathini, Krish Naidoo and Febe Potgieter-Gqubule to serve on the board.

The Broadcasting Act (Act no. 4 of 1999) enjoins the President as the appointing authority to ensure that persons recommended for appointment as members of the SABC Board, should meet certain requirements including citizenship and to have no criminal records.

Last week, the Presidency said President Zuma is still considering the recommendation received from the National Assembly of the names of persons recommended for appointment.

The Presidency said they want to ensure that the candidates indeed possess the qualifications stated in their CVs among other routine pre-appointment checks.

As such, the South African Qualifications Authority verification of qualification process is underway for the recommended board members.

“The Presidency requested the line function department to ensure that all requirements are met, taking the process forward from the work done by the National Assembly. Past experience taught us that the Presidency should undertake due diligence despite the process followed in the National Assembly.”

The Presidency said the same due diligence process is being applied with regards to the appointment of commissioners of the Commission for Gender Equality and board members of the Media Development and Diversity Agency, which are also still being processed.

The Presidency has requested the space to finalise the process to ensure a sustainable final outcome. The Presidency and affected departments and institutions understand the urgency of the matter.

