Directors’ own pension must pay for ‘state capture’

It is irrational and crazy” to use the money from the state’s pensioners to rescue hijacked public enterprises.

This is the viewpoint of Adv. Anton Alberts, of FF Plus’s, who said that the FF Plus will do everything possible to prevent the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) from using the Government Employers Pension Fund (GEPF) in any way to finance public enterprises.

Adv. Alberts said the FF Plus has already consulted with a senior lawyer who is prepared to go to court to stop any abuse. The lawyer will act independently on behalf of pensioners.

“The FF Plus is in fact of the opinion that the directors under whose supervision the public enterprises failed should personally pay for financial losses even if their own pensions are used for it.”

“The FF Plus will not allow the same to happen with the GEPF that happened to Transnet’s pension funds,” said Adv Alberts.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News