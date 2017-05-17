Directorate recommends that Phahlane be suspended

The Independent Police Research Directorate or IPID has recommended to Parliament that the acting police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane should be suspended.

The reason argued is that he and Major General Ntebo Mabula intimidate investigators who investigate his affairs, as well as those of other high-ranking police.

It will probably be a record if Phahlane follows the footsteps of Jackie Selebi – suspended: Beke Cele- Suspended; Mangwasi Phiyega – suspended.

Four consecutive police commissioners were prosecuted or investigated or suspended.

Disciplined police officers agree that the violations committed by police commissioners in South Africa, seriously affect the authority and trust in the police service.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

