Department distances itself from fraudulent letter

The Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (DAFF) has distanced itself from a letter circulating on social media platforms claiming that the department has requested storage facilities from Phumelela Local Municipality.

“DAFF wishes to distance itself from this operation and wishes to state unequivocally that it has nothing to do with the fraudulent letter,” the department said.

The department has urged the public and service providers to be vigilant, and not deliver any goods or transfer any payments to any supplier/manufacturer without confirming the authenticity of requests with the department.

Authenticity of requests can be confirmed through the e-mail address [email protected].

“Service providers who have fallen victim to this scam are encouraged to lodge a fraud complaint with the South African Police Services. The department will also be reporting this matter to the police for further investigation.

“Service providers must also take note that the DAFF will, under no circumstances use cellular phones as a communication medium with service providers,” the department said. – SAnews.gov.za

