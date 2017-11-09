Department apologies to commuters affected by taxi strike

The Department of Transport has extended an apology for any inconvenience that might be caused to the learners, labour and businesses as a result of the taxi strike.

The department has called on members of the National Taxi Alliance who will be participating in the protest on Wednesday to use designated routes and demonstrate peacefully, as well as avoid disruptions.

“Conveners of the protests should, together with their marshals, cooperate with law enforcement agencies, who will be deployed to serve and protect all citizens and property,” said Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi.

During the course of the day, the department will periodically update citizens on the progress of the protests.

“Government remains committed to implementing the programmes and projects that will continue to improve the lives of South Africans, including issues affecting the taxi industry and its value chain,” Minister Maswanganyi said.

Government remains open and encourages dialogue as well as engagement to resolve any issue through the appropriate platforms.

“The Constitution, which is the cornerstone of our democracy, makes provision for the public to raise concerns in various platforms, including protests. However, whilst it is within the Constitutional rights of the public to embark on mass actions, such protests must be done within the confines of the law,” the department said.

Learners writing final exams

The strike comes at a time when learners are writing final examinations.

The Gauteng Education Department on Tuesday said learners should not be disadvantaged by an activity that is beyond their control.

“All chief invigilators will assist and afford all Grade 12 learners, who might arrive late, an opportunity to write their final exams accordingly.

“The department will invoke the necessary prescripts for all those learners who might not make it to the exam. Chief invigilators will also use their discretion to accommodate learners to write at alternative centres,” said the department.

The department has communicated to all school principals to give learners in other grades, who might not make it to school on Wednesday, another opportunity to write any assessment that might be missed.

Parents are called to make necessary alternative transport arrangements, especially for Grade 12 learners.

The Department of Basic Education has condemned organisations who sought to compromise the examinations by affecting learners’ ability to get to their examinations timeously.

“The National Senior Certificate examinations will finish on the 28th of November and until then we urge all entities in society to work together to ensure that these examinations proceed uninterrupted,” the department said. – SAnews.gov.za

South Africa Today – South Africa News