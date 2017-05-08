De Klerk’s surrender still not enough for EFF

While there were high expectations from the supposed dialogue that resulted in former presidents FW de Klerk, Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe participating, the EFF said De Klerk should be prosecuted and disrupted the summit by protesting. As a result, the summit was adjourned earlier than planned.

Political observers pointed out that De Klerk’s surrender is not appreciated by black radicals, such as the EFF, which means that his concessions and ultimate surrender may be judged in a different light than through history.

Also, De Klerk even supported Zuma’s radical economic transformation, with the proviso that it should not compromise ownership and deter investors.

EFF leader Julius Malema said white racists think they still have a place in South Africa and therefore De Klerk can not be part of the solutions in the country because the “massacre of blacks” happened during his presidency.

