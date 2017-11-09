Corruption impacts service delivery, development

Public Service and Administration Minister Faith Muthambi says corruption has a negative impact on development and service delivery.

Muthambi said it also undermined good governance and the rule of law to the detriment of economic growth.

The Minister was speaking at the 7th Session of the Conference of States Parties to the United Nations Convention Against Corruption held in Vienna, Austria earlier today.

She said the South African anti-corruption position was set by the drafting of Government’s Anti-Corruption Framework in 2001 through which the country committed to align itself with its international obligations.

“The country has a comprehensive legislative framework against which to prosecute a wide range of activities defined as corrupt, including a dedicated act on bribery and other forms of corruption.

“The South African Government adopted the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act (PRECCA), 2004 (Act No. 12 of 2004) to combat corruption,” Muthambi said.

The Minister explained that the Act criminalizes corruption and defines corruption in a way that accords with the common understanding of the term bribery.

“Government’s commitment to deal decisively with corruption is articulated in the Medium Term Strategic Framework 2014–2019 (MTSF), the National Development Plan (NDP) and the National Security Strategy (NSS),” she said.

In June 2014, President Jacob Zuma established an Anti-Corruption Inter-Ministerial Committee (ACIMC) to coordinate anti-corruption responsibilities and structures.

The ACIMC has concretised the role of the multi-agency Anti-Corruption Task Team (ACTT) as the central body mandated to give effect to Government’s anti-corruption agenda.

Muthambi told the delegates attending the conference that the South African Government is working on reviewing its Anti-corruption Strategy and Action Plan to strengthen the implementation and operationalization of anti-corruption laws and institutions, in partnership with the relevant stakeholders in order to improve its implementation of the Convention.

“Despite the commitments made by States Parties, particularly to promote, facilitate and support international cooperation and technical assistance in the prevention of, and fight against, corruption, we are concerned that some countries have developed parallel platforms outside the United Nations,” Minister Muthambi said.

“In our view, the ever growing parallel processes demonstrate of the lack of political will by some countries to effectively address the return of proceeds of corruption to countries of origin,” the Minister said.

She said South Africa as a Party to the United Nations Convention against Corruption (Trans-national Organised Crime), has an obligations to cooperate with other Member States and institutions such as the International Police (Interpol), the Southern African Regional Police Chiefs Cooperation Organisation (SARPCCO), and its formal police-to-police cooperation agreements.

South Africa ratified the UNCAC in November 2004 and became a State Party to the Convention. – SAnews.gov.za

South Africa Today – South Africa News