Consultations on higher education fees at an advanced stage

Government can not afford free education

Consultation on the feasibility of free higher education and training are at an advanced stage, says the Presidency.

“The consultations with relevant Ministries is at an advanced stage and it is expected that it will be finalized during the course of next week,” the Presidency said in a statement on Saturday.

The Presidency said President Jacob Zuma is consulting with the relevant Ministers on the report. On 14 January 2016 President Zuma established a Commission of Inquiry to investigate the feasibility of making higher education and training fee-free in South Africa.

The President received the final report from the Commission on 30 August 2017.

“The Presidency has been working on the report since the date the President received it. The Presidency is now finalizing the processing of the report which requires, among other things, that the Presidency consult with the relevant Ministers to ensure that government is ready to implement the President’s decision as soon he releases the report,” the Presidency said.

The President will release the report after he has concluded his consultations with the relevant Ministers immediately thereafter. – SAnews.gov.za

