Communists challenge the ANC

The SA Communist Party (SACP) carries a threat by participating under its own banner in elections.

The SACP will contest several wards in the Metsimaholo local municipality in the Free State during a by-election.

Analysts consider it a trial run for the SACP in view of the general election of 2019.

The SACP has never participated in any election but has always exercised its influence within the ANC.

Should the SACP indeed participate in the 2019 election and get significant support, it could put the ANC in an awkward position, and a coalition between the EFF and the SACP will not be ruled out.

The ANC seemed to be thoroughly aware of the situation and had a conversation with the SACP. Apparently, no agreement could be reached, and it was decided to meet again later this month.

