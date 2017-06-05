Coloured people the result of white men raping black women???!!!

Below is a reply by Daniël Lötter from Front National SA to an ‘advertisement in the media’ by Ntsiki Mazwai published in The Citizen.

To: Ntsiki Mazwai – “Poet and racist”

Re: You advertisement in the media recently indicating an overload of stupidity for sale

You might remember the two of us writing a few letters to each other in September 2014 when you got rid of all your ignorance regarding Heritage Day. You’ve been quite silent for a while, I see you’ve collected enough ignorance in the meantime to make a fool of yourself again with your claim that Coloured People is the result of white men raping black women. (I quote your statement and the Tweets that went with it below)

Allow me to respond, not to the contents of the essay you wrote for there is hardly anything in there worth responding to, but to your statement quoted in my heading. I would appreciate clarification please:

1) Which black women? Here is a little history lesson: In 1658, a year after the first free burghers had been granted their plots of land, the first slaves were imported into South Africa, specifically for agricultural work. These slaves arrived at the Cape on 28 March 1658 on board the Amersfoort and had been captured by the Dutch from a Portuguese slaver en route to Brazil. Most of these slaves were originally captured by the Portuguese in present-day Angola. On 6 May 1658, 228 slaves from another group of slaves arrived at the Cape on board the Hassalt, from Ghana.

Why would that be the case? Because there were no indigenous black women in the Cape to rape or ensalve, even if the white men would’ve wanted to! Fact – all slaves were imported, because there were no local indigenous people to enslave and the local Khoi were not reliable labour. Fact, and I challenge you to prove me wrong.

2) Fact number two: The Indian subcontinent was the main source of slaves during the early part of the 18th century, and approximately 80% of slaves came from India during this period. A slaving station was established in Delagoa Bay (present-day Maputo) in 1721, but was abandoned in 1731. Between 1731 and 1765 more and more slaves were bought from Madagascar.

This also happened BEFORE any indigenous black person arrived even close to where the white settlers lived. Would you describe the Malay people from India as ancestors of yours? I challenge you to prove me wrong once again.

3) In making this statement, in my personal opinion, you do not insult the white man. You’ve been trying to do that for 2 decades now. We are so used to being called colonialists and settlers and racists that we actually don’t even bother to pay attention to it anymore. But you do insult the coloured community. This is a unique and special culture and custom which contributes to the variety of peoples in this country. To brand them the end result of a humanitarian crime, degrades them more than what you degrade the white man in your statement.

I would furthermore appreciate if you could kindly indicate where the Muslim culture originated? With the rapist or the raped? Who taught the child to worship Allah? Was it the Christian white rapist father or the ancestor-worshipping raped mother? Where did bobotie and blatjang and curry and the Klopse come from? The Dutch father or the African mother?

4) Now, let me give you a lesson in the history of interracial raping. Have you ever heard of the Koranna? As a group they existed in certain areas of the Northern Cape and the Eastern Cape frontier around 1800 to 1870. The town of Pofadder was actually named after one of their chiefs. THAT was a nation resulting from the forced integration of the Khoisan people with the Black tribes. Yes, the Khoisan men were simply butchered to death and the women raped and raped and raped until their children were no more Khoisan, neither Black.

Let me tell you of another incident in history: There is an entire file of evidence available of how black “agterryers” (horse-assistants) of the British during the Boer War of 1899-1902 deliberately gang-raped white women. I can extensively quote from that if you wish.

So let’s get this straight – your claim is based on pure racist ignorance, as usual, while in turn I can provide you with all the evidence you need to substantiate mine. Which brings me to the conclusion that all you are trying to do is to project the shame and guilt of you own nation through the actions of their history, onto mine, and in the process also insult the Coloured people of the country.

And it might have happened, if it was not coming from you, because by now we have learned that hardly anything sensible ever comes from your mouth. And once again, I challenge you to prove me wrong in this as well.

Daniel Lötter

Front National South Africa

