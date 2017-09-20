Citizens acknowledge success of boycott action – Jacaranda/Spur

The Citizen posted an article yesterday evening under the heading: Jacaranda FM presenter gets the ‘Spur treatment’ from white separatists.

In the article mention is made of the successful boycott action which Front National launched against Spur in March of this year as well as the call for a boycott of Jacaranda FM which we called for last Wednesday morning.

Interesting that the term “Spur treatment” is now entering the general lingo as an indication of the way in which white South Africans react to blatant acts of racism against them. And it is working very well; – in fact, we learned that another Spur branch on the Gauteng east Rand recently closed its doors as a result of the boycott action, which has not been called off as Pierre van Tonder still refuses to apologise for his actions and is still in his position as GM of Spur. The same applies to Kevin Fine, the GM of Jacaranda FM who still refuses to apologise to the listeners who were insulted by the statements made by Tumi Morake last week, when she compared white South Africans to bicycle thieves. No disciplinary action has been taken against her, despite the fact that mr Darren Scott was suspended from Jacaranda FM some time ago for voicing an opinion which was regarded as being offensive to black South Africans. The double standards at Jacaranda FM is, in one word, nauseating. And therefore the boycott against Jacaranda FM and its advertisers will continue.

Sadly enough, Citizen decided to give a misrepresentation of facts by reporting that Front National is targeting Morake’s co-host, Martin Bester. We have never called for a boycott action, or any other action for that matter, against Bester – what we have done is to voice our support and gratitude to Elephant Bull Sports Bar in Ellisras, who, out of principle, decided to cancel a performance by Bester at their venue on 29 September. Taking a stand based on principle when your people is abused and humiliated IS something to be proud of and our congratulations and gratitude to Elephant Bull Sports Bar was well deserved. The very same applies to Eric Barnard Meubels in Pretoria, who also cancelled their advertising slot on Jacaranda FM.

It should, by now, be crystal clear to The Citizen and the South African public that the white South African is growing tired of listening to blame, insult and abuse and being used as the scapegoat for the incapability of black South Africans to face up to their own shortcomings and to start moving on towards creating a future for themselves. After all, 1994 was the end of white “guardianship” – black South Africans must now take responsibility and stop the childish habit of blaming our history and every white person they come across for everything they are not satisfied with. It seems as though white South Africa is now taking the decision to move on towards the future. Whether black South Africa will be moving on is, of course, entirely their own decision.

Co-incidentally, Front National wrote a letter to the acting editor of The Citizen a little more than a week ago, in which we complained about the habit of Citizen reporters to write articles about black men committing sexual crimes against children and then using graphics depicting a white person in handcuffs. The acting editor responded by forwarding our complaint to the editor of The Citizen’s online news service, a certain Mr Cilliers. To this moment we have had no response from that gentleman whatsoever.

The latest political propaganda tool in this country is “White Monolopy Capital”, with the implication that white South Africans control the economy and the business world with their money. Pardon us then, if we make use of the tool that has been given us, to defend ourselves against the actions and statements of a Spur, Jacaranda FM and those individuals and organisations supporting them in their warped idea of “freedom of speech” as long as it conceals blatant anti-white racism, but suddenly becoming “racism” the moment an critical opinion is directed at black South Africans.

Read the original article by Daniel Lötter on Front Nasionaal SA – blad

South Africa Today – South Africa News