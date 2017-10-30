Cigarette manufacturer funds Dlamimi-Zuma

It emerged over the weekend that Adriano Mazzotti contributed to Dlamini-Zuma’s campaign to take over as president of the ANC.

Mazzotti is a controversial cigarette manufacturer, and it is reported that in a statement in 2014 he acknowledged that his company, Carnilinx, was involved in fraud, tax evasion, and money laundering.

Both he and the company apparently contribute cash to Dlamini-Zuma’s campaign, and furthermore, he confirmed to be a friend of David Mahlobo, State Secretary of State, something that Mahlobo did not want to comment on.

Smokers of Carnilinx’s cigarettes are therefore oblivious to the funding of Dlamini-Zuma.

