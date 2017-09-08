Christian schools must stand strong

Schools should not allow the Ogod organization to extort and intimidate religious practices in schools and they are under no obligation to account for this organization’s internal affairs,” said Adv said. Anton Alberts, the FF Plus parliamentary spokesperson on basic education.

Adv. Alberts responded after it became known that Hans Pietersen from Ogod wrote letters to schools with a Christian ethos.

He said the Constitutional Court’s ruling confirming religious equality in schools imposes an obligation on statutory bodies to give judgment, and that means that Ogod is out of order to send letters of incentives to Christian schools or other schools.

“Schools must note that they may still practice religion as long as they do it equally and do not force students to participate in it.”

The responsibility for complying with the Constitutional Court’s judgment lies in statutory bodies such as school governing boards and the various departments of education.

“Ogod’s actions indicate that the organization is conducting a vendetta against religion and in particular against Christian religion as all its recent invitations have been sent to Christian schools.”

“The FF Plus advises schools not to be intimidated by this action and that any action by Ogod’s side should be included in the relevant department of education.”

“The FF Plus is in favor of Christian principles in the education of children in schools that are predominantly Christian communities,” said Adv. Alberts.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

