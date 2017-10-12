China stops import of livestock and eggs

The Chinese Food Safety Authority has discontinued all imports of chicken and eggs from the Free State because of the outbreak of bird flu in the Welkom area.

According to reports, the Eggbert farm in Boksburg lost more than 400 000 laying hens.

Chicken producers have lost millions, and it will take years to recover from the setback.

Even the ostrich industry in the Western Cape is affected by the outbreak and veterinarians see it as a disaster.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

