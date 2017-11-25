Ceremony to bestow the sword of command, National Commissioner

0
Ceremony to bestow the sword of command, National Commissioner. Photo: SAPS
Ceremony to bestow the sword of command, National Commissioner. Photo: SAPS

President Jacob Zuma will on Monday, 27 November 2017, preside over the ceremony to bestow the sword of command on the newly appointed National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS) General Khehla John Sitole.

The President appointed General Sitole as the National Commissioner of the SAPS on 22 November 2017.

Media representatives are cordially invited to attend this significant occasion which will unfold as follows:
Date : Monday, 27 November 2017
Time : 09:00 for 09:30
Venue: SAPS Academy Tshwane, 1 Rebecca Street, Pretoria West.



