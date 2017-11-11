CCMA seeks farmers’ support to save jobs

The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration Director, Cameron Morajane, has called on the farming sector to build a partnership with the CCMA to help save jobs.

“Before a commissioner can assist in resolving disputes, he or she must understand the sector. We are moving in the direction where commissioners need to specialise in the sectors in which they will be assisting,” Morajane said.

He was addressing delegates to the CCMA Director’s User Forum on Agriculture on Wednesday in Polokwane. The forum forms part of the CCMA’s strategic efforts to engage the agricultural sector in its job saving strategy. It is an avenue for stakeholders to work together in dealing with bargaining issues.

There were several presenters from government such as the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries; Rural Development and Land Reform and the Department of Labour. Unions and employer organisations in the agricultural sector were also present.

The Department of Labour’s Provincial Chief Inspector, Phaswane Tladi, told the forum that the department conducted Basic Conditions of Employment Act inspections at 333 workplaces. The inspections revealed that 40 of the inspected workplaces were not compliant. This finding was echoed by organised labour in their presentation.

Issues of concern included the minimum wage, written particulars of employment, information on pay as well as record keeping.

Morajane urged his CCMA team to identify all relevant role players in the sector, determine their role and create a facilitated platform for all role players beyond Wednesday’s session. – SAnews.gov.za

