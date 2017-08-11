Cash loan operator sentenced

Jennifer Magdalene Mia (35) has appeared before the Kimberley Magistrate’s Court on 10 August 2017, after she together with another three cash loan operators were arrested for contravening section 40 (3) of the National Credit Act 34 of 2005.

The suspects were arrested while withdrawing money with their clients’ cards from an ATM at Long Street on 28 February 2017.

She was found in possession of sixty seven (67) assortment of SASSA cards, banks cards and EASYPAY cards, as well as cash to the value of R14 600 withdrawn from their clients’ accounts.

Mia pleaded guilty and was fined R4000 or serve 18 months imprisonment.

The case continues on 17 September against the remaining trio who were arrested in possession of 65 collection of SASSA, banks and EASYPAY cards as well as cash to the value of R13 960.

The Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime unit conducted two more separate operations at the begging of this month in Kimberley and Upington, five suspects were arrested in both operations.

Three suspects arrested in Kimberley on 31 July 2017 in possession of (78) SASSA and EASYPAY cards as well as over R15 000 cash, are expected to appear in Kimberley Magistrates Court on 18 August 2017. In Upington two suspects were arrested on 1 August 2017 in possession of 21 SASSA and EASYPAY cards as well as cash to the value of R15390. They are expected to appear in Upington Magistrates Court on 4 September 2017.

The households of all suspects involved in all these operations were searched and financial records were all seized.

Hawks Provincial Head in Northern Cape, Major General Kholekile Galawe welcomed the sentence against Jennifer Magdalene Mia. He further pledged to continue with such operations to halt the widespread exploitation of the most vulnerable people in our communities.

