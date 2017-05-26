Cabinet speaks on Eskom

Cabinet says it is concerned about the recent developments at Eskom.

“Cabinet appreciates that the matter regarding the re-employment of Mr Brian Molefe as the Chief Executive Officer of Eskom is before courts and in Parliament, and shall therefore respect these processes.

“The President has, however, set up an Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) comprising the Ministers of Public Enterprises, Energy, Finance and Justice and Correctional Services.

“The IMC is asked to gather the facts in order to guide Cabinet on how to deal with such matters in future. The convenor is the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Mr Michael Masutha,” said Cabinet in a statement on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown has instructed her department to draw up the terms of reference for a probe into power utility Eskom.

Last year, Molefe announced that he would be stepping down as CEO following the release of the State of Capture report by former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela.

However, Molefe has recently returned to the power entity.

