Cabinet saddened by loss of life on SA’s roads

Cabinet has expressed sadness on the loss of life on the country’s roads caused by negligent, reckless and irresponsible drivers.

Recently, 13 children were injured after an alleged drunken driver crashed a taxi into a tree. Two weeks ago, another incidence happened in KwaZulu-Natal, which resulted in 19 deaths and nine being injured after a taxi crashed into a bridge.

Cabinet appealed to all those with children in their care to be extra vigilant about drivers transporting children and commuters.

Cabinet has also called on law enforcement agencies to be more vigilant on the roads to ensure the safety of road users.

Cabinet has also condemned violence, vandalism and the burning of public infrastructure, such as the recent Rea Vaya bus station in Gauteng.

“Public transport infrastructure is a national resource that is meant to serve the public. No amount of dissatisfaction by communities can justify the destruction of property,” Cabinet said in a statement.

Cabinet called on the law enforcement agencies to deal with such criminality.

