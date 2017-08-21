Black weekend on farms in South Africa

Barely after FF Plus expressed concern about the barbaric cruelty where vulnerable victims on farms and smallholdings, are attacked, tortured and murdered in many cases, the farming community had another black weekend of farm murders.

Another cruel murder occurred at Kinross after a farmer apparently was first killed when he went to search for his cattle, and then put in his bin, after which the bakkie was set alight near a squatter camp. The body of 62-year-old Mr. Anton Smuts was totally charred.

In Northern Transvaal, the 68-year-old Mr. Piet van Zyl and his 66-year-old wife, Tilla, were murdered on their farm near Roedtan. The suspects forcibly accessed the house shot the couple and broke open the safe.

In none of the cases, were any suspects arrested, and there has been no word of condemnation of these attacked by any government officials.

Dr. Groenewald said it’s even more worrying that many of these victims are elderly. “Criminals target vulnerable members of our society, probably because it is easier to overpower and rob them, but the murder and torture tactics of these suspects suggest an evil, barbaric and inhuman undertone to this type of attacks.”

“The ruling party is not innocent in this case. Their persistent racial rhetoric and scare stories about white people instigate this kind of crime,” said Dr. Groenewald.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

