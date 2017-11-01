Black October in South Africa

5 October – Elaine Allwright (78) – Dies after being brutally beaten during a home invasion – Port Elizabeth, EC.

12 October – Elderly Woman (76) – Murdered in her home – Krugersdorp, Gauteng.

13 October – Cobus van Wyk (69) – Died from a heart attack during a farm attack – Potchefstroom, North-West.

13 October – Mark Fagan – Shot dead on his farm – Atlantis, Western Cape.

13 October – Woman (52) – Shot dead in her home – Birch Acres, Gauteng.

16 October – Martin Beneke (45) – Murdered and set alight on his farm – Magaliesburg, Gauteng.

20 October – Chris le Roux (45) – Shot dead on N4 Freeway when his car broke down – Pretoria, Gauteng.

22 October – Kyle Stols (22) – Farm manager shot dead – Jagersfontein, Free State.

24 October – Joubert Conradie (47) – Shot dead in his home on his farm – Klapmuts, Western Cape.

24 October – Luke Von Johnson – Shot dead on his farm – Kaapmuiden, Mpumalanga.

25 October – Dr Pieter van Eeden (54) – Stabbed and shot in his home – Kempton Park, Gauteng

26 October – Robin Kemper (50) – Highjacked and decapitated – Claremont, Western Cape

29 October – Elderly man (76) – Battered to death with a blunt instrument – Southport, KZN.

30 October – Sarel Erxleben (62) – Shot in his own house – Deneysville, Vrystaat.

30 October – Bokkie Potgieter (73) – Brutally chopped to death with a machete in his house – Vryheid, KZN.

31 October – Barry Baars (55) , game farmer – Shot in his own house on his farm – Ficksburg, Vrystaat.

31 October – Piet Verster (44) (former rugby league captain)– Stabbed to death with a sharp instrument in his house, 14 year old son also stabbed in the face– Stellenbosch, Western-Cape.

31 October – Willie Barnard (63) – shot, passed away on the way to hospital – Fochville, Gauteng

31 October – Young farmer from Griekwastad, Northern Cape, shot by own employee – 17:00

