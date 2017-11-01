‘Black Monday’ is suddenly the awakening of ‘white rights’

Die Vryburger

As expected, the left-wing media immediately grabbed the pen to label the protests against farm murders.

“Black Monday” is suddenly the awakening of “white right.”

According to Ranjeni Munusamy of the Sunday Times, the protest was only a cover for those who tried to preserve the “old flag, ” and their children singing the Stem.

White nationalism, according to her is provoked by black failure. According to observers, her recognition of black failure is significant.

According to her, the misrepresentation of only 50 farm murders versus 19 016 murders in a year, flashed the trigger.

According to Ranjeni, white nationalism can never be given any space in a “nation” already under siege.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

