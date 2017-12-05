Black Business Council suspended president

Die Vryburger

Danisa Baloyi - Image - Die Vryburger

The Black Business Council (BBC), suspended their president, Danisa Baloyi, pending an investigation into a “missing” R5 million payment.

According to sources, Baloyi facilitated a payment from Airports Company, and the money was earmarked to fund the BBC’s transformation launch program.

It is alleged that prima facie evidence exists against Baloyi, but she is considered innocent pending the investigation.

Complaints of fraud and theft are against Dominic Nysele, BBC fundraiser, and Merit Energy, who received the money at the Bramley police station.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

  • Doug

    Five Million! LMFAO. Typical. Cannot even be trusted to run a piss up in a Brewary!