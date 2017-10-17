ANC Youth League fights over age

Infighting is tormenting the ANC Youth League regarding leaders in the movement who are over the age limit of 35 years.

At the head of the battle is Colin Maine, or “Oros,” who is almost 39 years old, but still the president of the ANCYL and apparently clinging to the magic pie.

Membership of the league is for members between 14 and 35 years. Now two members threatened the league with a court interdict claiming that Maine should resign.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

