ANC members protect each other

The ANC MPs suddenly consider the investigation into the Public Protector’s ability to hold her post as a witch-hunt against her.

Observers find it strange the ANC members of the parliamentary committee on justice agreed that an investigation should be launched against her.

It is speculated that Jacob Zuma’s confidant must remain in her post, as she may have to launch new investigations against him and other ANC members.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

