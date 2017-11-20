ANC loses face in Africa

After a particular extraordinary meeting of Zanu-PF in Zimbabwe, spokesperson Patric Chinemana announced the meeting’s decisions. It stipulated that Mugabe should resign as president before 12:00, or he will be removed. He also announced the names of Mugabe’s inner circle leaders and his wife who were suspended from the party.

It was striking that at the end of his speech he specifically thanked specific countries for their support and that South Africa’s name was not mentioned. The countries mentioned were Angola, Botswana, Tanzania, Zambia, and Mozambique.

It was also striking that during Saturday’s massive marches several people said that South Africa should keep its nose out of Zimbabwe’s affairs, and there was even special mention to Jacob Zuma. There were also posters during the Harare march with the words “Zuma stay away from Zimbabwe’s affairs.”

