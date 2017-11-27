ANC leadership conference already controversial

The appointment of the new leaders for the ANC has been plunged into controversy and turning into a complete farce.

Jacob Zuma invited all the candidates who competed to replace him to have a meal at his house and asked that the conference is held on a regular basis next month.

Meanwhile, provincial branches showed their preferred candidates. In the Western Cape, Cyril Ramaphosa won the most votes after receiving 121 of the 145 legal branches compared to only 13 votes for Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. The Western Cape also wants Lindiwe Sisulu as deputy president.

Although Ramaphosa seems to be preoccupied, it is openly spoken of “fake votes” that can be voted on at the ANC conference, the fact that intimidation is expected at the conference, and it is also widely speculated that delegates can be bribed at the conference in favor of a candidate.

Ultimately, it seems that the candidate with the strongest wallet can swing the scale. Is it Ramaphosa’s riches from his black-favored business operations, or Dlamini-Zuma with her ex-husband’s hijacked state treasury?

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News