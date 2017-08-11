Alleged bee frontier charged for tender fraud

Pierre Gideon Schreuder (57), briefly appeared at the Bellville Specialized Commercial Crime court on Tuesday after he was arrested by the Hawks for alleged tender fraud.

During 2008 to 2014, Schreuder allegedly conspired and fronted as black economic empowerment (BEE) under an entity directed by a local African female who was an ordinary employee in the company.

The alleged misrepresentation resulted in the entity being undeservedly awarded a tender valued at approximately R377 055-00 by the Department of Agriculture in the Western Cape.

Intense Investigations by the Hawks’ Serious Anti Corruption Unit began in earnest after the department lodged a complaint resulting in the arrest of the accused.

The Provincial Head of the Hawks in the Western Cap, Major General Nombuso Khoza has applauded the investigating team in the case. “Occurrences of BEE fronting are a sad reality in the country, we regard this as serious. We shall leave no stone unturned in the ensuing investigations to ensure that justice is served,” she said.

Schreuder is expected in court on the 22nd of September 2017. Investigations continue.

