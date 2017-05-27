Air Force to test its capability

The South African Air Force (SAAF) will hold a capability demonstration next week to invigorate its combat readiness and its role in peace support operations.

The demonstration will be held on 1 June at the Roodewal Weapon Range in Makhado, Limpopo. This will see the use of air power by means of various academic profiles, collaborations from SA Army, SAHMS, DOD Joint Support and special Force Brigade.

“During this event, the SAAF will showcase its air power capability through use of various assets on its inventory, including its most modern acquisitions such as the Gripen and Hawk aircraft, inclusive of its battlefield support helicopter, the Rooivalk and the Oryx for CASEVAC/ISTAR and trooping.

“This will include simulation of various scenarios using live ammunition, as well as soldiers in combat sequence of different natures, the focus however being on the provision of air power,” the Defence Ministry said on Thursday.

