Agriculture saved economy, stop using land for political gain – TAU SA

Die Vryburger

Louis Meintjes - Image - Die Vryburger

The fact that the country’s economy is no longer in a technical recession is due to the enormous contribution that agriculture made. According to the statistician general, agriculture showed a growth of 33.6%, leaving the economy better than expected.

“It is indisputable proof that agriculture is the basis of the economy,” said TAU SA president, Mr. Louis Meintjes. “Agriculture is thus directly responsible for the recovery of the economy so that it could lift the country from its technical recession.”

“Thus, it proves that the government is playing with fire to use agriculture as a political game for politically-ideological approaches to land. The country currently needs economic stability, and it is now again unequivocally proven that agriculture can, in particular, help stabilize the economy and even grow.”

“Therefore, government and other role-players and opinion makers need to take note of this, and leave agricultural politics alone and allow farmers to put food on each table and help the country to economic prosperity,” said Mr. Meintjes.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

