Afrikaners can hold their heads high when it comes to their heritage

Heritage day (Sunday, 24 September) is also a day for Afrikaners to celebrate their heritage. Afrikaners have a rich heritage and contributed to making South Africa one of the most prosperous countries in Africa, says Dr Pieter Groenewald, leader of the FF Plus.

According to Dr Groenewald, Afrikaners must not allow the ANC government and other political leaders to intimidate them with their attempts at demonising the Afrikaner history and heritage. He says that Afrikaners can hold their heads high and be proud of their past.

“All cultures in South Africa deserve the credit due to them. Only by acknowledging the differences between our cultures and having mutual respect for one another, can we build a country that thrives. Afrikaners have always been willing to help build a better future for all.

“If the ANC really is serious about promoting national cohesion, they must stop badmouthing the past and the Afrikaner history.

“Give credit where credit is due. Afrikaners have and always will make great contributions to South Africa for the sake of all South-African citizens. Only when we acknowledge the true heritage of all cultures, will there be cooperation and progress in our country,” says Dr Groenewald.

