Add your voice to Eskom tariff application request

The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) is calling on the public to participate in public hearings on Eskom’s revenue application, which get underway next week.

“Nersa will hold public hearings on Eskom’s revenue application for 2018/19 from 30 October to 16 November 2017,” said the regulator on Friday.

Eskom is asking the regulator for a total allowable revenue of R219.5 billion. The total allowable revenue application translates to a 19.9% average increase in electricity tariffs.

The public hearings will kick-off in the Western Cape at the Southern Sun Cape Sun hotel in Cape Town.

The hearings will then move to the Eastern Cape’s Emfuleni Resorts in 2nd Ave, Port Elizabeth, on Wednesday followed by KwaZulu-Natal’s Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre on Friday.

The regulator’s public hearings will then move to the Northern Cape on 6 November.

The hearings in the province will take place at the Protea Hotel Marriott in Kimberley.

The Protea Hotel in Polokwane, Limpopo, will host the next leg of the public hearings on 8 November, followed by Orion Hotel in Nelspruit, Mpumalanga, on 10 November.

North West will host the hearings at the Protea Hotel in Klerksdorp on 13 November, followed by the Free State, which will host the hearings at the President Hotel and Conference Centre in Bloemfontein on 15 November.

The hearings will wrap up in Gauteng at the Midrand Conference Centre on 16 November.

All the hearings will get underway at 9 am and conclude at 5pm.

“The dates of the public hearings might be extended or cancelled depending on the number of presenters who register,” said the regulator.

Nersa will stream all public hearings across all its social media platforms namely: Twitter (@NERSA_ZA) and Facebook (@NERSAZA).

Nersa’s decision on the revenue application is expected on 7 December. – SAnews.gov.za

South Africa Today – South Africa News