16 days of activism for ‘No violence against women and children’

16 Days of Activism for 'No Violence Against Women and Children'. Photo: SAPS
Today 25 November 2017, marks the launch of the 16 days of activism for No Violence Against Women and Children campaign.

The 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children is an international awareness raising campaign.

It takes place every year from 25 November (International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women) to 10 December (International Human Rights Day).

Together, let us take actions to support the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children campaign.

