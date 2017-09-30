10111 strikers warned to return or face disciplinary action

0
The South African Police Service Top Management has today issued a directive to all 10111 striking workers to return to work no later than 29 September 2017 or face disciplinary steps.

As it was widely reported in media the South African Police Service 10111 center operators throughout the country have embarked on a strike action. This strike action which was called by the South African Police Union (SAPU) in respect of the 10111 center operators that are employed in terms of the Public Service Act, 1994 was initially a protected strike.

However, earlier this month an agreement was entered into at the Security Sectoral Bargaining Council (SSSBC) to which both POPCRU as the majority union in the SSSBC as well the South African Police Service are signatories. Although SAPU was not a signatory to the agreement, the said agreement is enforceable and it renders the strike action unprotected.

SAPU has been made aware of the agreement and that they can no longer claim protection of a protected strike. Unfortunately, the strike action is still continuing and all the striking employees have been called upon to immediately cease such action and return to duty no later than 29 September 2017 or face disciplinary action.

The South African Police Service management wants to reassure the South African people that we remain committed to delivering on our Constitutional mandate to ensure that people are and feel safe. In doing so, the SAPS management will ensure that every one of its employees are compliant with regulations that governs the smooth running of the SAPS.

