Shoppers ‘spin it to win it’ at Springfield Retail Centre’s birthday celebrations!

Springfield Retail Centre recently celebrated their 19th birthday and as part of the celebrations they hosted a Spin it to Win it competition with loads of prizes up for grabs.

Out of those who entered via SMS entry during the month of September, 20 finalists were selected.

Each of the finalists were given a chance to spin the wheel to try win one of the prizes, which included 3x R1000 hampers from Dial-A-Bed, 2x R500 vouchers from Ecko Unltd SA, an A2 stretched canvas from [email protected], Rugs from Rugs Original, a R500 voucher from The Frame Edge, a headboard and two pedestals valued at R6800 from Milo Designs, 3x R250 vouchers from WW Watches, a DSTV single view decoder with dish and installation from Security Superstore, 3x 28 inch TV’s valued at R1999 each from HiFi Corp, a queen size bed from The Bed Shop, as well as cash prizes to the value of R250, R500 and R2 000.

All the finalists were extremely excited to have their turn at spinning with all winning a prize on the day.

“We always enjoy hosting competitions of this type as it allows us to give back to our loyal shoppers who choose our Centre as their preferred shopping destination,” says Elisabeth Pretorius, (Manager of Springfield Retail Centre).

For more information visit the Springfield Retail Centre website or Facebook page.