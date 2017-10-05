SACPCMP to host its 5th Project and Construction Management Professions

SACPCMP will host its Project and Construction Management Professions on the 18th -20th of October 2017 at Birchwood hotel.

Following four successful conferences, the 2017 event is a continuation from last year’s outstanding issues and will also bring in new burning issues in the project and construction management sector.

As long as the construction industry has access to floor plans and other valuable information, it will always be susceptible to cyber fraud. It could be a bank, a government office, a hospital or any type of structure where valuable information is stored. So the important question is how to protect the company and its clients? A topic entitled Cyber Security in the construction industry will be presented by Dr Daniel Leslie of Norton Rose Fulbright South Africa Inc.

Some other topics include; Gender empowerment and professional registration, practices. The heart of transformation; Infrastructure in SA, is it a one-way street or decline? By renowned speaker J.P Landman; 2017 A better year for construction- An economist’s perspective by Dr Roelof Botha; Outlining ethics and best practice in the CHS profession.

The three-day event will be preceded Master Classes on the 18th of October, with the prestigious Gala Dinner taking place on the 19th of October.

The Conference itself will be held on the 19th and 20th October, and will feature keynote address and panel discussion by thought leaders from leading private sector institutions, public sector infrastructure development agencies, renowned Built Environment academics and bodies, voluntary associations, to mention a few.

“It is important to tackle outstanding issues from last year, as these still affect the project and construction management sector, hence it will be a grave mistake to let them slip” says the Executive Communication and Stakeholder Relations Manager at SACPCMP, Yuven Gounden.

The SACPCMP Conference objective’s is to promote Growth: Development: Transformation in the Project and Construction Management Professions. Transforming is a force that can unite a shared vision in order to contribute more significantly to a stronger South African Project and Construction Management industry.