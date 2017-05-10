Yoga for anger management (Part-2) by Yogi Ashwini

Say you are so angry that you want to hit or push back somebody, by practicing these movements you will be able to vent out your anger in the etheric realm without hurting the person. The movements will bring down your anger , but will shoot up your pulse. Therefore it is imperative to balance them out with a cooling pranayam.

For this, sit with your legs crossed and spine straight. Gently roll your tongue like a straw and push it out of your mouth and breathe in through your tongue. Bring the tongue back in and exhale slowly. This is a cooling pranayam that helps you relax. It regulates the body temperature by cooling the air going through your tongue.

The cool air has a direct effect on the thymus region which controls your immunity and blood mechanisms. The cool air dries up your throat and therefore we perform the ujjai pranayam to lubricate the throat.

For this, hold your throat with the tips of your fingers as if constricting the throat, till the glottis is partially closed. While breathing normally, make a soft hissing sound as the air passes your throat region. The sound should have a low and uniform pitch. Continue to breathe this way until your breath is normal and relaxed. If you check your pulse after a little while, you will see that your pulse rate has gone down drastically.

The bindu visarg is a nectar which drops from the crown region and is normally consumed at the level of manipoorak chakra to power routine activities. By constricting the throat, this nectar is held in the throat and it nourishes and replenishes the region.