Yoga for anger management (Part-2) by Yogi Ashwini

Anger, as we discussed in the last article, destroys the body by exhausting the vital prana and fluids. In the last article, we had touched upon some ayurvedic recipes to calm one down. Let us now practice some yogic movements from Sanatan Kriya to bring down that temper.Whenever you are angry, just sit with your legs crossed and take deep breaths.Place your hands near your chest with the palms facing outward and with one deep exhalation, push the air in front with your palms, using the force of shoulders. Let the movement be short, do not stretch out your arms completely. Repeat this 7 times.Next, raise your arms and bring them down rapidly as if you are pulling a rope. Exhale heavily as you clench your hands and bring them down.
Now, bring your hands together in front of your chest and spread them out laterally to push sideways while exhaling heavily.
As you perform these movements, imagine you are doing it to him who got you angry. Within a few minutes, your anger will disappear and you will be calm as a sea.
Say you are so angry that you want to hit or push back somebody, by practicing these movements you will be able to vent out your anger in the etheric realm without hurting the person. The movements will bring down your anger, but will shoot up your pulse. Therefore it is imperative to balance them out with a cooling pranayam.For this, sit with your legs crossed and spine straight. Gently roll your tongue like a straw and push it out of your mouth and breathe in through your tongue. Bring the tongue back in and exhale slowly. This is a cooling pranayam that helps you relax. It regulates the body temperature by cooling the air going through your tongue.The cool air has a direct effect on the thymus region which controls your immunity and blood mechanisms. The cool air dries up your throat and therefore we perform the ujjai pranayam to lubricate the throat.For this, hold your throat with the tips of your fingers as if constricting the throat, till the glottis is partially closed. While breathing normally, make a soft hissing sound as the air passes your throat region. The sound should have a low and uniform pitch. Continue to breathe this way until your breath is normal and relaxed. If you check your pulse after a little while, you will see that your pulse rate has gone down drastically.The bindu visarg is a nectar which drops from the crown region and is normally consumed at the level of manipoorak chakra to power routine activities. By constricting the throat, this nectar is held in the throat and it nourishes and replenishes the region.It is advisable to visit a Dhyan Foundation center near you to learn and practice these asans and pranayams.
Yogi Ashwini is the Guiding Light of Dhyan Foundation and an authority on the Vedic Sciences. His book, ‘Sanatan Kriya, The Ageless Dimension’ is an acclaimed thesis on anti-ageing. Log onto to www.dhyanfoundation.com for more