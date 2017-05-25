Toast with Zapper at the Festival of Bubbles 2017

For generations, champagne has been used to celebrate some of life’s most sparkling moments, but on Sunday, 28 May 2017, bubbly enthusiasts from all over Durban will gather to raise their glass in style and toast to the magical drink itself.

This year’s Festival of Bubbles, hosted by the Durban Country Club, will be showcasing some of South Africa’s finest Cap Classiques, together with select French vintages for an effervescent experience through their champagne flutes.

Live music will fill the air as attendees drink, mingle and enjoy the merriment in their white attire, which has been chosen as this year’s theme. Prizes will be awarded for best dressed, so arriving in style is the order of the day. Gourmet food will also be on sale to tantalize the taste buds; all of which will be on sale.

In keeping with the element of elegance, tickets for the festival can be purchased with Zapper, the latest trend in mobile payment technology. Individuals simply download the Zapper app free from the app store on their Windows, Apple or Android phones, complete the registration and then scan the event QR Code with their smartphone to purchase their tickets.

Tickets cost R200 per person which includes access to the festival, a complimentary tasting glass and 10 tasting tickets. To keep your glass topped up, additional tasting booklets can be purchased for R100.

Those who have pre-booked with Zapper can collect their tickets at the Zapper desk at the festival, or tickets can be purchased on the day, either with Zapper or at the DCC reception. These are subject to availability.

First-time users of Zapper will also receive R25 off their bill when they pop the cork on their first Zapper transaction. The app can also be used to pay for meals at Zapper-supported food merchants and to order wine to be delivered to your home after the event.

The Festival of Bubbles commences at 12pm until 5pm.

For more information email [email protected] or contact Michelle on 031 313 1777.