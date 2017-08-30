Raise Your Glass with Zapper at Mercury Wine Week

Wine flies when you’re having fun, and if past years are anything to go by, Durban residents are in store for more wine than they could ever imagine.

The Mercury Wine Week is back for a three-day festival that celebrates the drink of the God’s in all its bottled glory; Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Merlot, Rosé, Pinot Noir and more!

Commencing from 30 August – 1 September 2017 in The Champions Room at Greyville Racecourse, the festival combines delicious delicatessen food with vintages from proudly South African wineries, each boasting a rich history of yielding the best quality wines.

The festival is the perfect opportunity for budding sommeliers to train their palette to taste wine like a pro. However, the Pièce de Résistance will be at the Zapper zone.

Representatives from Zapper will be educating all attendees on how the innovative Zapper app will allow them to make fast, easy and secure payments with a quick scan from their smartphone, as well as well as how to discover free vouchers and loyalty rewards that are available within the app.

To keep the wine flowing without queues or depleting cash-on-hand to spoil the fun, an abundance of merchant’s will also be accepting quick payments with Zapper. These will be the vendors proudly displaying their blue and white Zapper signage.

All traders who are interested in signing their business up with Zapper can also visit the stand and receive a starter pack that will allow them to start accepting mobile payments after a speedy sign up.

The Zapper team will be running a competition to win 1 of 3 R500 vouchers. Participants simply scan the competition QR code and receive automatic into the draw – one winner selected for each night.

Zapper is currently available for free download from the app stores on Windows, Android and Apple smartphones.

The Mercury Wine Week runs from 30 Aug – 1 Sep.