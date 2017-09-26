Get Rewarded with Zapper at White Mountain Acoustic Festival 2017

It’s that time of year again, when music lovers from far and wide descend upon Central Drakensberg for three blissful days of camping, partying and relaxing by the lake. Yes, the White Mountain Acoustic Festival is back!

Kicking off from 28 September until 1 October 2017, the festival is the perfect opportunity for urbanites to escape the humdrum of the city and unwind in a picturesque setting, while enjoying acoustic performances from rising South African musicians.

There are also colourful market stalls, fun activities and a wide variety of food and drink outlets offering the most lip-smacking food under the African sun. As in previous years, there are no ATMs available at White Mountain. To ensure that everyone has fun without worrying about depleting cash-on-hand, most of the traders will be accepting payments with Zapper.

Zapper is a mobile payment and loyalty rewards app that allows users to make payments with their smartphone by scanning a secure QR code. Fast. Safe. Convenient.

To make the festival experience even sweeter, Zapper is offering attendees a loyalty card that will allow them to earn a R30 voucher reward. To access the loyalty card, attendees simply download Zapper successfully, then scan the QR code on their festival wristband with the app.

First time users of the app attending the festival will also receive a further R25 off their first transaction. Representatives from Zapper will be present for the duration of the festival to assist with downloads and to help any interested merchants accept mobile payments in their business.

For more information visit the Zapper South Africa and White Mountain Festival Facebook pages.