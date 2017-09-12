Fun in the sun outdoor electronic music festival

With around 3,000 party goers taking to Hazelmere Dam in 2016, 2017 is sure to be bigger and better with a hot new lineup featuring 2 international artists and over 50 local acts – which is sure to be the biggest outdoor event on Durban shores this year.

Fun in the sun 2017 will kick off on Saturday, 30th September 2017 at Hazelmere dam in Durban – a mere 20km off the shoreline of Umhlanga. Gates open at 8am.

The annual Fun in the sun outdoor music festival will feature a lineup headlined by Lost Frequencies (Belgium) and supported by Nora en Pure (Switzerland).

Lost Frequencies, has soared to success in the international music industry. Releasing his global smash hit ‘Are You With Me’ back in 2014 and quickly cementing himself as a name to watch, the track rapidly ascended by hitting multi-platinum status and taking the #1 spot in 18 countries.

Lost Frequencies has brought his unmistakable sound to some of the planet’s biggest clubs and recently headlined his own North American Tour, hosted his own ‘Lost Frequencies & Friends’ at the renowned Amsterdam Dance Event and headlined his own sold-out arena spectacle in Belgium. He has also performed at some of the world’s largest and most notable music festivals, Tomorrowland and Coachella.

Local acts at the event include Chunda Munki, Hippie Mafia, Max Hurrel, Msizi James (5fm), Striptek, Jay Jabbs. Syzo, Hendrik Joerges, Mat od, Huckleberry, Park, Ches, Paul Marks, G Major, Rogue, Murray, Alex M, Dutchman, Beebz, Ryan Stylz, Finn, Zinc, Marc, and many more.

So, get your camping gear, tent, caravan, sleeping bags, sunscreen and sunnies ready for a full day programme of chilled fun with music, food and lifestyle elements including clothing stalls, a convenience store and more.

Come join us and thousands of fans from across the country and enjoy an unforgettable secure weekend party getaway experience.

Tickets cost R300 for general access and R700 for VIP which will get you onto the VIP deck with a cocktail bar & lounge, free selected drinks from 12pm till midnight and private toilets.

Limited tickets are on sale at www.fitsfest.co.za, at webtickets.co.za or at selected Pick ‘n Pay stores nationwide.

For more information on the event or to book for the available transport visit the Fun in the sun 2017 website.

The event is open to over 18’s and no plastic or glass will be permitted in order to safeguard the environment.

