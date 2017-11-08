A New Year’s Eve Beach Party experience in Southbroom!

With less than 9 weeks left till New Year’s Eve, it’s time to round up your friends and get tickets to the party of the year – the Southbroom New Year’s Eve Beach Party.

Welcome in the New Year with some of SA’s top local acts including headliners, Chunda Munki (JHB) and Vimo (JHB) and many more local DJ’s that will bring you a mix of music genre’s from Electro to Progressive, Minimal to Techno and even some chilled Deep House.

Hailing from Johannesburg, Chunda Munki is the alias of DJ and Producer, Blayze Saunders, who brings his authentic house music speciality to the ones and twos.

Chunda Munki engineered his instantly recognisable sounds from the ground up and has produced around 34 original tracks, and counting, since starting up over 6 years ago.

Having featured on the line-up alongside some of SA’s biggest DJs, Chunda Munki has become a household name. He also holds a residency at the underground club “Bambu”.

Vimo, also from Johannesburg, brings his electro house sound to the party. With 3 acclaimed CD releases and gigs at South Africa’s most popular and commendable venues and events, Vimo has refined his sound and is best known for his eclectic sets. He has also toured abroad in countries such as Dubai, Mauritius, Hong Kong, Vietnam and Mozambique.

Join thousands of party-seekers at Southbroom Main Beach on the KZN South Coast on Sunday, 31st December 2017 at 6pm.

Tickets cost R250 presale for a general access ticket and R300 on the day for a general access ticket. VIP tickets are R400 presold and R450 on the day.

For VIPs, your ticket includes a gorgeous private tented deck overlooking the lagoon with a private bar.

So welcome in 2018 the best way possible– with the beach as your backdrop.

Strictly no under 18s. No ID, no entry.

